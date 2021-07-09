Pinetop First Baptist Church will host its 12th annual concert with the Blackwood Quartet at 6 p.m. on July 15.
The church is located at 1901 E. White Mountain Blvd. The doors for the concert will open at 5 p.m. There is no official admission charge, but the church is asking for a "love offering," according to its concert flier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.