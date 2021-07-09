Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 97F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.