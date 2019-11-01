Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) formerly United Blood Services and Owens Livingston Mortuary will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at 320 N. 9th St at the Chapel in Show Low.
Because blood has a shelf life of 42 days, donations given in November can save lives through Thanksgiving, the longest extended holiday weekend of the year. To make an appointment, call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or visit www.BloodHero.com and enter your city or zip code.
