Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) has scheduled the following blood drives:
Pinetop
• Thursday, Aug. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinetop Fire Department, 5976 Buck Springs Road.
• Thursday, Aug. 22, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Madonna Guild of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 Penrod, classrooms.
Show Low
• Tuesday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m,. Owens Livingston Mortuary & Hospice Compassus and Palliative Care, 320 N 9th St, Chapel.
• Wednesday, Aug 14, 12-5 p.m., St Rita's Knights of Columbus, Calvary Baptist Church & Community, 241 E McNeil, Fellowship Hall
• Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, 2200 Show Low Lake Rd, conference room 4
• Saturday, Aug. 24, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Show Low Elks Lodge 2090, 805 E Whipple, Conference room.
Springerville
• Wednesday, Aug 21, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., American Legion, 825 E Main St.
Whiteriver
• Tuesday, Aug 20, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Whiteriver Indian Hospital and Community, 200 W Hospital Dr, Administrative conference room.
For your blood donation appointment, visit BloodHero.com (enter city or zip code) or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).
