Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) has announced its March blood drive schedule. It takes about 1,250 blood donors to save the lives of kids in Arizona's two largest children's hospitals. Blood donors saves kids like 5-year-old Nathan who has required more than 80 blood transfusions. To make an appointment to transform lives by donating blood, call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or visit www.vitalant.org and enter your city or zip code.
The following blood drives are scheduled:
• Eagar: Wednesday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Round Valley High School, 550 N. Butler St. in the gym.
• Show Low: Thursday, March 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St.
— Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, 2200 Show Low Lake Road, conference room 4.
