Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) has scheduled blood drives for the following area:
• Snowflake: Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Snowflake High School, 682 School Bus Lane in the gym.
• Show Low: Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Show Low High School, 1201 N. Cougar Lane in the library.
• Lakeside: Thursday, Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge High School, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. in the board room/tech center.
For your blood donation appointment, visit BloodHero.com and enter your city or zip code or call 1-877-25-VITAL.
