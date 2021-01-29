The Civil Air Patrol of Show Low Squadron 210 has scheduled blood drives for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 2 at the VFW Post 9907 Hall, 381 N. Central Ave. in Show Low.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: cap.
