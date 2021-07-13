Arizona is experiencing a critical blood shortage. All types are needed, but especially type O blood.
To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit www.vitalant.org (enter city or zip code) or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).
A blood drive by Vivalent will be held Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary at the Stake Social Hall at 78 West Center in Snowflake.
Additional blood drives will be held on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Heber Overgaard Fire Department at 2061 Lumber Valley Road in Overgaard and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Johns High School at 360 Redskin Drive in St. Johns.
The Civil Air Patrol and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27-28 the VFW, 381 N. Central Ave. in Show Low.
