Donate blood and your donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. An authorized Food and Drug Administration test, it indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. The antibody test is not a way to find out if you are currently infected with this virus. While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma and help people who are still recovering from coronavirus infection. Blood donors can log onto their Vitalant confidential donor portal to access test results within three weeks after their donation. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.
Due to safety measures implemented because of the Coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of blood drives and more than 17,000 blood donations had to be cancelled across Arizona over the past five months. Donors of all blood types are needed to fill the gap, especially O-negative, the universal donor. For an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).
Vitalant Blood Donation Appointments: www.vitalant.org or 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825)
Public blood drives by city are:
Holbrook — Thur., Aug 13, 2 — 7 p.m., Holbrook Volunteer Fire Dept & Community, 100 Airport Rd.
Pinetop — Wed., Aug 19, 12:30 — 5:30 p.m., Madonna Guild of St Mary of The Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S Penrod.
—Thur., Aug 20, 9:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., Pinetop Fire Dept, 5976 Buck Springs Rd.
Show Low — Thur., Aug 13, 10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., City of Show Low City Campus, 620 E McNeil St.
— Fri., Aug 14, 10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., City of Show Low City Campus, 620 E. McNeil St.
— Sat., Aug 15, 9:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Show Low Elks Lodge #2090, 805 E. Whipple.
Springerville — Wed., Aug 12, 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., Springerville-Eagar Community, 825 E Main St.
