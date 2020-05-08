Registration for new and returning students grades K-6 is available online from May 4 through May 15. Students can be enrolled for the 2020-21 school year at www.brusd.org.
A certified copy of birth certificate, current immunization records, current proof of residency and a colored copy of parent/guardian drivers license/ID is also required.
Kindergarten students must be five years old prior to September 1, 2020.
For more information call 928-368-6182 ext. 3209.
