Those 12 years of age and older may receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines at the Blue Ridge District Office boardroom located at 1200 West White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside from 2 p.m. to 6 next Tuesday.
A follow-up session is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 on Wednesday, July 14 for Pfizer vaccine recipients.
Appointments are not required. The Indian Health Service provides this benefit at no cost. Participants are requested to bring insurance cards and photo identification. Those without insurance may also receive the vaccination without charge.
