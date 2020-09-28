The Show Low Library has a nice selection of books on cats, dogs, other animals and sports such as golf, skiing, running and other sports all for 25 cents each.
The book sale will start Monday, Sept. 28, they will be on a cart in front of the used book area.
The Public Library is open Monday through Friday. All proceeds benefit the library.
