Hospice Compassus will sponsor Breakfast with Santa, a fund raiser, for Show Low Meals on Wheels from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
Cost is all for $5 and includes pancakes, sausage, coffee or hot chocolate at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil in Show Low.
All ages are welcome and you can have a picture taken with Santa.
