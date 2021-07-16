Pinetop-Lakeside – Parents of Blue Ridge Elementary School students seeking classroom supplies lists for the upcoming school year can find them electronically. Typically, parents would attend the Back to School night and find out the supplies that each student will need. We are hoping to try and get the information to parents prior to that. We have posted the information on the Announcements section of the Elementary page on brusd.org and on social media pages. We will be printing the lists and taking them into Walmart. Link to the website:
