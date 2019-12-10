American Legion Post 126 of Snowflake, will be the chartering organization with the Boy Scouts of America to form a Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop to service the Snowflake and Taylor communities. This meeting will give the opportunity for the interested youth to become a charter member of a new Troop/Pack to begin or continue their trail to earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
All parents/guardians of these interested youth need to attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Taylor Fire Department, to enable their youth to have the support needed to form the Troop. Please bring your BSA records (membership number, rank advancement, etc.) so that they can place the youth accordingly.
