NAVAJO COUNTY — Did you know the following information about burning permits?
• You must obtain a permit to burn agricultural or yard debris on your property.
• You can apply for a burn permit through your local fire department or Navajo County if you live in an area that is not serviced by a fire department.
• Follow the links below to request a burn permit from the applicable agency:
• Navajo County https://www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Emergency-Management-and-Preparedness/Open-Burning-Permit
• Joseph City Fire https://sites.google.com/josephcityfire.com/home/burn-permits
• Holbrook Fire http://www.ci.holbrook.az.us/fire-department/4593680027
• Heber/Overgaard Fire http://azalert.com/hofd/find-it-fast/request-a-burn-permit/
Taylor/Snowflake Fire http://www.tayloraz.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Burn-Permit-TSFMD.pdf
• Pinedale/Clay Springs Fire http://clayspringspinedalefiredepartment.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/Burn-Permit-Pg2.pdf
• Timber Mesa Fire http://timbermesafire.org/burning-form/
• Winslow Fire due to COVID related closures, no burn permit is required at this time, but individuals must call Winslow PD dispatch at 928-289-2431 prior to burning. Once COVID closures are lifted, one must obtain a burn permit at the City of Winslow Water Department.
