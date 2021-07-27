It's Christmas time in Alpine.
The Bush Valley Craft Club will have its 2021 Labor Day-Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the Alpine Community Center.
All items sold are handcrafted and donated. All proceeds from the sale are distributed to organizations within Alpine and surrounding communities. In addition, raffle tickets for a quilt will be sold at $1 each or six for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5. You need not be present to win. A bake sale with multiple items will be available as well.
For more information, email BushValleyCraftClub@gmail.com.
