The Buckboard Cabins in Alpine will be the site for the Bush Valley Craft Club’s Fourth of July sale to be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.
The craft club members work year-round to create many handmade items. In addition, raffle tickets for a quilt and a corn hole set will be sold. For quick treats, there will be grab-and-go items available.
All proceeds will benefit local community services. In the event of rain, the sale will be moved indoors.
