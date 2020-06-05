The 1st Annual Photography Show happens in just a few weeks.
As the Bi-Annual Art Shows at the Center for the Arts has continued to grow, the space for the shows have not. As such, we have removed photography from the Bi-Annual Art Shows and created a show all on it own.
This year the 1st Annual Photography Show will run from June 19 through July 11 with an awards presentation to be held on June 11, at 11 a.m.
Entries are due at the center on June 16 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or on June 17 between 10 a.m. and noon.
Contact the Arts Alliance with questions, at 928-532-2296.
