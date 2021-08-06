The Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce is accepting arts and crafts vendor applications for the Taylor Sweet Corn Festival that will be held on Sept. 4.
For more information or to get signed up, contact the chamber at 928-536-4331 or download an application from snowflaketaylorchamber.org/annual-events.
Food vendors must be pre-approved. Contact the chamber first.
