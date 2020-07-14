Calvary Baptist Church located at 241 E McNeil, Show Low, (behind Cal Ranch) will be holding their annual Missions Conference “Here, There & Everywhere”
Services: Friday, July 17, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 8 a.m., Saturday, 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10:45 a.m.
Men’s breakfast, Saturday, July 18, at 8 a.m.
Sunday, July 19, at 9:30 a.m. is a combined adult Sunday school class.
Speakers will be Robert and Liz Crews serving the Lord "here" on the San Carlos Reservation. Tim and Tina Dixon serving the Lord "there" in Thailand.
Refreshments to be served after the evening services and a pot luck after Sunday morning services.
Come hear what the Lord is doing “Here, There & Everywhere”…..
For more information please contact the church office at 928-537-7555.
