Sam Rotman is in concert Sunday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 241 E. McNeil, Show Low
Rotman received his Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from the Juilliard School in N.Y.C. His most prestigious award was being a Laureate Winner at the 4th International Beethoven Competition in Vienna, Austria in 1973. In 1978, Rotman participated in the sixth International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in Moscow, Russia. Rotman has given over 3,100 performances in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Southeast Asia, South Africa, India, China, and Russia, totaling 61 countries.
Rotman has devoted a specific area of his musical life to the study and performance of the works of Beethoven. Beginning with a series of all Beethoven concerts in 1970 (the Beethoven bicentennial), he was presented on Public Broadcast System in a special Beethoven concert. He has also released an all-Beethoven CD, featuring five major works of the composer. For the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven, Rotman will be performing an all-Beethoven program.
In May 2016, Rotman was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts Degree from The Master’s University. He is the only recipient of such an Honorary Doctorate in the school’s history.
