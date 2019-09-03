CAMP SOAR, sponsored by Accord Hospice, is having their fifth annual day of fun and games in Saturday, September 14. The camp is designed to reach out to children who have gone through a death, divorce or separation.
Planned activities will include basketball, crafts, face painting, a petting zoo, with baby goats, miniature horses, horses, and donkeys. Kids will also enjoy a balloon release with messages in the balloons and sharing of memories.
We invite children who have experienced the loss of a loved one though death, divorce or distance. We learn that we are never alone in our grief. Activities are focused around kids 5 years of age to 16.
The activities will be held at Camp Tatiyee located at 5283 W. Highway 260 in Lakeside, Ariz. Camp will start at 9:30 AM until 4:00 PM.
For registration of Camp Soar contact Accord Hospice at 928-271-8013 or at www.accordhealthgroup.com or visit on Facebook at Accord Hospice White Mountains.
If you would like to volunteer at the camp please contact our Director, Keli McHenry, at 928-271- 8013 Come and have fun with the kids and our staff.
