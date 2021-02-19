Concho CAN! (Community Action Network) announces a new event for 2021, the Spring Fling Bazaar at the Concho Elementary School gymnasium and grounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 24.
The event will be five hours of a unique Mother's Day shopping experiences for gathering with friends and neighbors and for sharing the renewal of the spring season cheer.
Those who wish to participate by providing crafts, gardening advice or gardening tools/plants, or to inform people of services and products can rent a space for $15 or $10 if donating a door prize.
If you would like to have a space outside on the grounds of the school, the fee is $10 or $5 if donating a door prize. No refunds will be given for inclement weather; however, we will be able to set up in the cafeteria for the event if you desire to remain (no table or chairs will be provided to outdoor participants).
For a vendor application or more information, call Gail Golden at 928-207-7880.
All proceeds will go toward the Mellon Community Center finishing fund and the Concho Connection.
