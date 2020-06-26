Ballet White Mountains regrets having to postpone the performance of Peter and the Wolf due to the proclamation for mandatory masks and the increase in COVID-19 cases.
The June 27, performance is postponed to a later date. All ticket holders will be honored with their ticket money applied to the next performance. We appreciate the support from patrons and the community.
The arts are struggling at this point along with other businesses.
In an effort to bolster funds for future performances, the studio will have yard sale, Thursday, July 2, from 7 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to donate items, please contact Linda Bohn at 928-242-5649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.