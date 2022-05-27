2022 Cruz’n the Rim Car Show June 3rd and 4th

At Frontier Park, 600 N. 9th Place in Show Low, AZ

June 3

12:00 PM to 5:00 PM – Vehicle Registration

5:30 PM – Cruise the Deuce to the Burger Burn, depart LDS Church Parking Lot, 1401 E Deuce of Clubs (near southeast corner of Route 260/60 intersection)

5:45 PM to 8:00 PM – Burger Burn @ Hatch Toyota, 1051 N Automall Pkwy, Show Low (east end of the Deuce)

June 4

7:00 AM to 9:00 AM – Vehicle Registration and Gates Open for Parking 9:00 AM – National Anthem by the Blomstrand Girls

9:00 AM to 3:00 PM – Shine & Show

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM - Vehicle Judging

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM – Poker Walk

2:45 PM – Announcements & 50/50 Drawing

3:00 PM – Awards

• Poker Walk – Walk the On-Field Vendors and win BIG! Starts at 10:00am

• Silent Auction of exceptional items (Auction ends at 2:45 PM)

• 50/50 Raffle

• Games, drawings, and activities throughout Saturday

