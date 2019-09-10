The Great Northern Carnival is coming Sept. 12-14, to Eagar, across from the Sonic Drive-In in the empty lot. Besides carnival rides, there will also be games and delicious food. Hours are Thursday and Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets for all-rides, all day are $18. Discount tickets are available at the Springerville-Eagar Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.