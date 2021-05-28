The Casa Malpais Archaeological Park will have an open house 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, weather permitting.
Tour guides will be on site to answer questions. Tour fees are waived for the open house, however donations are greatly appreciated. Good walking shoes or hiking shoes are recommended, as the hiking trails are rocky and steep in some sections. No open-toe shoes are permitted.
Temperatures can be extreme, so be sure to bring water, hats, sunscreen, etc. No pets are permitted at the site.
Directions to the Casa Malpais site: from the US 60/Main Street in Springerville, turn north on Papago Street (CarQuest store on corner). Continue on Papago all the way to the site. The road takes a slight jog to the left. Drive through the entrance gate and continue to the parking lot at the base of the Casa Malpais site.
Also be sure to stop by the Casa Malpais Museum inside the Springerville Heritage Center at 418 E. Main St. in downtown Springerville. Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and admission is free. For questions, call 928-333-5375.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.