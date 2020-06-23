The Cedar Hills Senior Center is holding weekly swap meets
every Saturday, with setup time of 7 a.m. - closure 12:30 p.m.
Vendor spaces are free. To reserve your space, please call Larry
Hildebrand at 928-536-2484 or Toni Gibbons at 928-814-1060.
Our kitchen is open with full breakfast and lunch menu. We have
tables positioned out-of-doors with appropriate spacing.
The Snowflake swap meets are closed and many of the vendors
are bringing their merchandise to our location and doing very well.
The Thrift Store is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and on
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For Thrift Store information, call Linda Flager at 928-243-5955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.