The Cedar Hills Senior Center, located at 9419 Concho Highway, will hold Swap Meets the second and fourth Saturday of the month.
Setup time of 7 a.m. - closure 12:30 pm. Vendor spaces are free. To reserve your space, call Larry Hildebrand at 928-536-2484 .
On Swap Meet days the kitchen will serve breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. until noon.
The Thrift Store is open on all Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
For Thrift Store information, call Linda Flager at 928-243-5955.
