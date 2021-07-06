The thrift store at the Cedar Hills Senior Center and Community Center is open
from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
We are serving breakfast and lunch on swap meet days, the
second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.