Cedar Hills Senior Center/Community Center, 9419 Concho Highway, near the 12 mile marker), in Snowflake, announces that due to state recommendations that gathering places discontinue the practice for a time, all Cedar Hills Senior Center activities will be suspended between March 20-30.
This effort will hopefully protect the health of our community members and the general public.
For more information, email joannet@frontiernet.net
