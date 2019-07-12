Unity of the White Mountains is hosting a fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 26, at White Mountain Nature Center, 425 Woodland Road in Lakeside.
Pig roast dinner by Moose Henri's (vegetarian options available), baked potato bar, cash bar, dancing to Fat Chance band, raffles, dessert auction, silent and live auctions. Cost is $35 per person or reserved table for eight is $250.
For tickets or more information, call Jill Grey at 358-7580.
