The Center for the Arts at 251 Penrod Road in Show Low is getting ready for its first art show of the year.
This year the Student Art Show showcases the work of local young artists, grades 4 through 12.
There is no entry fees for the show and students are allowed to enter three pieces of art each.
The show will run from April 23 through May 7. Entries are due at the Center for the Art by noon on April 2.
