Every Thursday Jan. 7 through Dec. 23 (excluding November 25, 2020)
Paint With Friends is held every Thursday from 10am to 2pm at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountain Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road. Open to the public. Bring an art project and work with other artists. Socialize and help each other. Bring a lunch if you like. Participation is free. For more information, call the Center at 928-532-2296.
1st Saturday of each month
Music Jam is hosted by the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains Center for the Arts on the first Saturday of each month from 2PM to 4PM. Bring your instrument and jam. In general acoustic instruments are preferred. The public is welcome to come and listen and enjoy the event.
2nd Friday of each month (beginning in March)
The Center for the Arts Book Hub Readers Group meets on the second Friday of each month from 10:30am to noon. A group of individuals all read the same book and meet to discuss it. If you are interested in next month's book selection, please email azaawm@gmail.com
2nd Saturday of each month
Lakeside Writers exists to support and encourage writers in the White Mountains of Arizona through critique groups and support of marketing efforts of local published writers. Writers of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, plays and screenplays are invited to participate. The group meets the second Saturday of each month from 1PM to 3PM. Everyone is welcome.
3rd Saturday of each month
A Native Flute Circle will meet at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains on the 3rd Saturday of each month at the Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road in Show Low. New and experienced flute players are invited to join as well as anyone interested in listening to the music. Meeting times are from 2pm to 4pm.
2nd and 4th Thursday of each month
The Show Low Writer’s Workshop is offered at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains Center for the Arts on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month from 10am until noon. These workshops are free to the public. Beginner to expert writers are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.