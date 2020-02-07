The Board of Directors for the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains is looking for help with the Center for the Arts.
Ann Moore, director for the Center for the Arts is taking an immediate six month leave-of-absence for health reasons. They are in need of someone (actually several people) who can step up and help run the center.
Assistant Director Denise Howard needs someone who can help organize and run events, help with scheduling and actual volunteer time at the center. They are also looking for someone with QuickBook experience to take over the bookkeeping duties for the center.
Training is available for someone who is interested in working on the website or the Constant Contact database and email blasts. Their trainer suggests that two, preferably three people become trained on these on-line activities.
If you can help, please respond to this email or stop in at the Center for the Arts and talk to a volunteer. You can also plan to attend the next board meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at at the center to speak directly with the board.
Center for the Arts is located at 251 Penrod Road in Show Low. For more information or if you can help out, call 928-532-2296.
