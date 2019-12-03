Members of VFW 2364 invite the Pinetop-Lakeside community to a ceremony in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Lakeside Veterans Memorial on Jackson Lane. The memorial is located across from the Lakeside Post Office. Let's acknowledge those who served during WWII, as well as, those who lost their lives in the service of our country.
The VFW 2364 expresses thanks to those who have contributed to Wreaths Across America. When you visit our community cemetery this holiday season it is heartfelt to see the wreaths of greenery that acknowledge our veterans have not been forgotten. Your generosity is appreciated by family, friends and fellow citizens to those at rest.
