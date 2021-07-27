The Show Low VFW Post 9907 will have an event at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the VFW hall at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. Ninth St., to recognize the signing of the Korean War armistice in 1953.
The public is invited to attend.
