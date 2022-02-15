The public is encouraged and invited to attend an event that will commemorate the sinking of the USS Maine at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. Ninth St.

The Maine was sunk on Feb. 15, 1898, in Havana Harbor during the Spanish-American War, killing 268 of its crew.

The local ceremony will be conducted by the Show Low Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907. 

