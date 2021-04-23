SHOW LOW - April is Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. You can help the Navajo County Family Advocacy Center take our message to the streets.
Grab some chalk, team up with your friends, kids, or grandchildren and head out to the sidewalks. The idea is to create cheerful, uplifting artwork to promote empowerment and healing for victims.
Use #itsyourbusines and post your artwork on social media!
To learn more, visit the FAC website at ncfac.org.
