The Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce has cancelled its monthly chamber meeting scheduled for April 14. They are also canceling it's "Volunteer Thank You" get together scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at the Rim Country Community Center. They will reschedule this event sometime in May.

