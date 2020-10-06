There will be a Grand opening Chamber Mixer and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Simply Effective Aesthetics, LLC. on Oct. 8, from 5:30 - 7 p.m., 25 South Chiricahua trail, #2, Springerville
