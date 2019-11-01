A Veteran's Day Parade themed "Honoring all who served" at 10 a.m. will be held in Eagar. Inviting all community members to participate in the parade to honor our veterans and celebrate this special holiday. Visit the chamber at 7 W. Main St. in Springerville and fill out your parade entry form. For more information, call the chamber at 928-333-2123.
A Mexican pot luck luncheon will be held at the VFW Post 8987, 593 N. Main St. starting at noon after the parade. Bring a Mexican potluck side dish. A plaque award ceremony will follow lunch honoring an outstanding veteran and best employee in the community. For more information about the luncheon, call the post at 928-333-4634.
