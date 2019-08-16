SHOW LOW — The 10th annual Motorcycle Shoebox Run, a charity benefit for Operation Christmas Child, will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at Show Low Motorsport, 1000 N. Auto Mall Parkway.
Registration starts at 8 a.m., event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20 per rider, $10 passenger. The event features raffles, BBQ and an adopt-a-box. Grand prize is a weekend getaway.
You are invited even in you don't ride a motorcycle. Just bring a new gift item for a shoe box to receive a free lunch and be entered in the drawing for an OCC gift basket.
All money raised will go to purchase items to pack shoebox gifts and help cover shipping costs.
For more information, call Laddie Zook at 505-697-8022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.