The White Mountains Chili Cook-Off has been scheduled for Feb. 8, from 2-6 p.m. at the White Mountain Nature Center, 537 Woodland Road in Lakeside.
Food competition categories are chili: traditional red/homestyle, cornbread, salsa and cobbler. Entry fee is $25 for a team of up to four people. Chili cooking begins at 2 p.m., the beer garden opens with live music by Blue Tattoo. Food tasting and judging is 4:30 and awards ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a free food tasting.
For more information, including cook-off rules, contact Tony Alba at talba@pinetoplakesideaz.gov or call 928-368-8696, ext. 240.
