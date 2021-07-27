The 40th annual Christmas Cabin Craft Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29-30 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at the gymnasium at 1360 N. Neil Hansen Lane in Pinetop-Lakeside across the street from the Lakeside Post Office.
There will be a quilt raffle to benefit White Mountain Hospice. The quilt was donated by Corpus Christi Catholic Church Quilt Ministry of Tucson. It is called "Safe Haven" and features birdhouses. It is an oversized queen-size quilt.
Pictured with the beautiful quilt are Kathy Godwin and Pat Durako, members of Christmas Cabin.
Tickets may be purchased at the door during the craft sale. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The Drawing will be held at 4 p.m. on July 31, and the winner will be notified by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.