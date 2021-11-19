Show Low Main Street has scheduled Santa at the Shoppes and Candy Cane Lane for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3-4 at the Show Low City Campus Gym.

For more information, call 623-340-4131 or e-mail showlowmainstreet@gmail.com.

The free event will feature over 47 vendors with food and other services and candy canes for the kids.

Santa will arrive at noon Dec. 4 on the Timber Mesa fire truck.

