The family is all gathered in the mountains from the valley, hoping for some snow. Everything seems right, the tree all decorated with the wrapped presents under the boughs, the fireplace burning brightly, but something is missing. How about a traditional church service on Christmas Eve? The beloved carols, reminders of the reason for the season, finishing with the glow of candles in a darkened church singing Silent Night. That would make this Christmas complete, but which church would be welcoming to complete strangers coming to share their festive event? Visit Shepherd of the Mountain Lutheran Church located at 2035 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., with no questions asked, no obligations for the future, just wishing you a blessed Christmas. We will save you a pew for your family.

