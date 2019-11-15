Show Low Shines Christmas light parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 7, along the Deuce of Clubs to White Mountain Road. Come enjoy the floats with their beautiful light displays depicting this year's theme "Christmas at the Movies" and don't miss Santa.
Parade entries are now being accepted. Cost to enter is $20 and applications are available at City Hall, 180 N. 9th St., the Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at www.showlowaz.gov. For more information, call 928-532-4140.
