Chrome in the Dome, a 501(c)(3) non-profit car show to benefit the vocational programs at Round Valley High School and provide scholarships to students attending trade or tech schools will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The show will be held inside the Round Valley Dome, 555 N. Butler, Eagar. The event entry fee is $45 and is limited to the first 180 entries. Direct inquiries to Mike Campbell at (928) 245-2545.
