Chrome in the Dome, a 501(c)(3) non-profit car show to benefit the vocational programs at Round Valley High School and provide scholarships to students attending trade or tech schools will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The show will be held inside the Round Valley Dome, 555 N. Butler, Eagar. The event entry fee is $45 and is limited to the first 180 entries. Direct inquiries to Mike Campbell at (928) 245-2545.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.