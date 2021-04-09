The Show Low Parks & Recreation Department has issued a 100-mile challenge for all ages, including dogs.
Registration is open until May 1, and the runners can participate between June 4 and Sept. 11 anywhere they choose.
The cost is $6 per participant for children, adults, seniors and dogs or $12 with T-shirt.
Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com.
For more information call, 928-532-4130 or go to showlowaz.gov.
